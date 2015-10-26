Stefon Diggs shines as starter for Vikings

Stefon Diggs has launched himself as one of the top rookie wide receivers in the NFL, similar to the way he reached for this amazing touchdown grab.
There was plenty of hype on the wide receivers from the 2015 draft class, but many have disappointed thus far with either injuries (Kevin White, Phillip Dorsett) or lack of production (Devin Funchess).
Diggs, who has only played in three games this season, is arguably the second best rookie receiver behind Amari Cooper.
Credit to the Vikings for finding Diggs in the fifth round out of Maryland. There were 18 wide receivers taken ahead of Diggs -- that's right, 18!
Diggs didn't see any action the first three games of the season. Once he hit the field versus the Broncos in Week 4, it became obvious very quickly that Diggs belonged with the starters.
Against the league's No. 1 defense, the Vikings' offense struggled to get going with the running game and the top Denver corners didn't leave much room for Teddy Bridgewater to operate. Once Diggs entered the game, his precise route-running from the slot got the Minnesota offense going and he finished with six catches for 87 yards, earning a starting role the following week.
The Chiefs also didn't have an answer for the shifty Diggs, who recorded seven receptions and 129 receiving yards.
After that performance, Diggs took the starting role opposite Mike Wallace away from Charles Johnson and leaped into Around The NFL's Chris Wesseling's Rookie of the Year candidates list.
The Diggs hype got bigger after he drew comparisons to All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown, and the rookie answered those praises by burning the Lions for 108 receiving yards and his first career touchdown.
Diggs' ability to run routes must be a refreshing sight for the Vikings after wasting a first-round pick on Cordarrelle Patterson in 2013.
Patterson emerged on the scene due to his lightning-quick speed, but was quickly exposed for his lack of running routes. Patterson has been surpassed by Diggs, Johnson and Jarius Wright on the depth chart.
Diggs showed flashes of being a playmaker in the preseason and had to fight his way up the depth chart.
Many general managers are probably kicking themselves after watching what Diggs has done the last few weeks.