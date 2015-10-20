Wallace: Stefon Diggs reminds me of Antonio Brown

Veteran receiver Mike Wallace says he can already see spurts of his former teammate Antonio Brown in Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

NFL on Yahoo!

Watch with the world as the Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first ever free global NFL live stream on October 25 at 9.30 a.m. ET. The game is available across Yahoo on your phone, tablet, laptop, console or connected TV. For free! Watch with the world as the Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first ever free global NFL live stream on October 25 at 9.30 a.m. ET. The game is available across Yahoo on your phone, tablet, laptop, console or connected TV. For free!

Wallace and Brown were teammates in Pittsburgh in the beginning of their careers. The Steelers drafted Brown in the sixth round of the 2010 draft. Though Brown had a limited impact during his rookie campaign, he had a strong second season -- during which he racked up 1,108 receiving yards.

Diggs also was a late-round selection. Despite the similarities between their paths to the NFL, it's Diggs' skill set on the field that reminds Wallace of his former teammate.

"You can tell from Day One who can play football or not," Wallace said, per Matt Vensel of The Star Tribune. "They have some exceptions where guys get better drastically over time. But for the most part, you can tell from Day One, can he play or can he not play? And I always felt like (Diggs) could from Day One. ... Just the skill set, the way he runs his routes, the energy that he has. It reminds me of (Brown)."

The rookie wideout made his first career start on Sunday in the Vikings' 16-10 victory over the Chiefs. Diggs tallied seven receptions for 129 receiving yards.

Once told about Wallace's comparison, Diggs was flattered but believes he still has a long way to go.

"You want to say 'thank you' ... but the work has yet to be done," Diggs said. "There's a lot more plays to be made out there before I get to that point.

"I believe everyone is different. Antonio Brown, excuse my language, is a hell of an athlete and a hell of a receiver, and I have yet to work to that point. I'm just trying to earn my stripes."