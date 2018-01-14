Stefon Diggs' last-second TD caps Vikings' wild win

These types of fortuitous bounces and plays don't usually happen to the Vikings in the postseason; but this season has been anything but usual. With a journeyman at quarterback and multiple injuries at key positions, Minnesota wasn't expected to win its division this year, less so reach a conference championship game, one where it'll likely be the favorite. This is a new feeling in Minneapolis, and one the Vikings should relish for the next week and forever, for that matter. But they shouldn't be satisfied with it. This Vikings team is one win away from being the first to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. Thisclose to making history. So after Sunday night's thrilling turn of events, why stop now?