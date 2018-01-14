Players react to Vikings' amazing playoff comeback

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
The Minnesota Vikings are no longer a snakebitten franchise when it comes to playoff endings.

In what has to be one of the greatest finishes in NFL playoff history, Vikings quarterback Case Keenum connected on a 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs as time expired in a 29-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round playoffs. Minnesota advances to the NFC Championship Game to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 21.

Naturally, the amazing comeback victory drew plenty of astonishment from NFL players on social media:

