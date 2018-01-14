Players react to Vikings' amazing playoff comeback

The Minnesota Vikings are no longer a snakebitten franchise when it comes to playoff endings.

In what has to be one of the greatest finishes in NFL playoff history, Vikings quarterback Case Keenum connected on a 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs as time expired in a 29-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round playoffs. Minnesota advances to the NFC Championship Game to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 21.

Naturally, the amazing comeback victory drew plenty of astonishment from NFL players on social media:

Wow! Craziest thing I seen in a long time â Demetrius McCray (@mccrayd_10) January 15, 2018

SKOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! â Ryan Harris (@salaams_from_68) January 15, 2018

#43 might get left in Minnesota. â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 15, 2018

That was insanity. WOW. WOW. WOW. â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 15, 2018

WOW. Man you gotta love this game. #NFLPlayoffs â Mike Martin (@GoMikeMartin) January 15, 2018

Damn I love football â Akeem A. Dent (@AkeemDent) January 15, 2018

W O W!!!!!! â Tommy Smith Jr (@coach33smith) January 15, 2018

Wow!!! â Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 15, 2018

Wow â ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) January 15, 2018

WOW WHAT A GAME â Cj Spiller (@CJSPILLER) January 15, 2018

What a competitive fought Game â Travaris Cadet (@TravarisCadet39) January 15, 2018

Best fans in the NFL!!!! My ears r still ringing from the SKOl chants!!!!!!! â Mike Remmers (@mremmers74) January 15, 2018

Diggs play is right next to Joe and Jacobyâs in Denver for the greatest plays ever! (Iâm biased) â Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 15, 2018

Iâm sick â Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 15, 2018

Are we sure there wasnât a earthquake in Minnesota after that walk off win??? Happy for all those guys @Vikings #Vikings #Playoffs â jerome felton (@jfelton45) January 15, 2018