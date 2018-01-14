Players react to Vikings' amazing playoff comeback

The Minnesota Vikings are no longer a snakebitten franchise when it comes to playoff endings.
In what has to be one of the greatest finishes in NFL playoff history, Vikings quarterback Case Keenum connected on a 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs as time expired in a 29-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round playoffs. Minnesota advances to the NFC Championship Game to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 21.
Naturally, the amazing comeback victory drew plenty of astonishment from NFL players on social media:
Wow! Craziest thing I seen in a long timeâ Demetrius McCray (@mccrayd_10) January 15, 2018
SKOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!â Ryan Harris (@salaams_from_68) January 15, 2018
#43 might get left in Minnesota.â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 15, 2018
That was insanity. WOW. WOW. WOW.â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 15, 2018
WOW. Man you gotta love this game. #NFLPlayoffsâ Mike Martin (@GoMikeMartin) January 15, 2018
Damn I love footballâ Akeem A. Dent (@AkeemDent) January 15, 2018
W O W!!!!!!â Tommy Smith Jr (@coach33smith) January 15, 2018
Bro no way!â Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) January 15, 2018
Wow!!!â Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 15, 2018
At least hit him!! What?!â Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 15, 2018
OH MY GOODNESS....â Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) January 15, 2018
Wowâ ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) January 15, 2018
Case Keenum is getting that BAG in the offseason lolâ Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) January 15, 2018
WOW WHAT A GAMEâ Cj Spiller (@CJSPILLER) January 15, 2018
What a competitive fought Gameâ Travaris Cadet (@TravarisCadet39) January 15, 2018
Best fans in the NFL!!!! My ears r still ringing from the SKOl chants!!!!!!!â Mike Remmers (@mremmers74) January 15, 2018
Diggs play is right next to Joe and Jacobyâs in Denver for the greatest plays ever! (Iâm biased)â Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 15, 2018
Iâm sickâ Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 15, 2018
That was an insane finish!!â Avery Williamson (@AWilliamson54) January 15, 2018
Are we sure there wasnât a earthquake in Minnesota after that walk off win??? Happy for all those guys @Vikings #Vikings #Playoffsâ jerome felton (@jfelton45) January 15, 2018
I love playoff football!â Lorenzo Doss (@Lorenzo_Doss) January 15, 2018
Congrats To Coach Darrell Hazell. First year in the NFL and heading to the NFC Championship game. And how about those productive WRs he coaches.... ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ #proudstudentâ Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) January 15, 2018
@stefondiggs taking helmet off after that TD was Major!!â Johnathan Cyprien (@cyp) January 15, 2018
