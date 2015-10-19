Stefon Diggs is Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week for Week 6 after his strong performance in a 16-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Diggs caught seven passes for 129 yards in the win to finish with 35 percent of the Pepsi Rookie of the Week votes. Hau'oli Kikaha (31), Eric Kendricks (15), Damarious Randall (14) and Marcus Peters (6) rounded out the week's voting.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings
Diggs caught seven passes for 129 yards (18.4 avg.) in the Vikings' 16-10 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hau'oli Kikaha, New Orleans Saints
Kikaha had seven tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in the Saints' 31-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings
Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs
Damarious Randall, Green Bay Packers
Randall recorded seven tackles and two passes defensed in the Packers' 27-20 win over the San Diego Chargers.