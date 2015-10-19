Stefon Diggs is Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Published: Oct 19, 2015 at 05:22 PM

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week for Week 6 after his strong performance in a 16-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Diggs caught seven passes for 129 yards in the win to finish with 35 percent of the Pepsi Rookie of the Week votes. Hau'oli Kikaha (31), Eric Kendricks (15), Damarious Randall (14) and Marcus Peters (6) rounded out the week's voting.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings

Diggs caught seven passes for 129 yards (18.4 avg.) in the Vikings' 16-10 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hau'oli Kikaha, New Orleans Saints

Kikaha had seven tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in the Saints' 31-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings

Kendricks recorded 10 tackles, a sack and a pass defensed against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs

Peters had six tackles, an interception and two passes defensed against the Minnesota Vikings.

Damarious Randall, Green Bay Packers

Randall recorded seven tackles and two passes defensed in the Packers' 27-20 win over the San Diego Chargers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

