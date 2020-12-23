Around the NFL

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says he's done dancing on logos pregame

Published: Dec 23, 2020 at 02:46 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ is done dancing on opponents' logos.

"For me, I was dancing when we were undefeated, I was dancing when we lost our three games," Smith-Schuster said Wednesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "I'm not going to change who I am. ... I saw it more as not disrespect, but it's for my fans on social media."

Smith-Schuster had been doing TikTok dances on opponent's logos pregame, which brought ire from opponents in recent weeks and became a national storyline following Monday's loss to the Bengals.

The receiver's pronouncement came a day after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he'd talk to JuJu about the issue.

The Steelers wide receiver said it was clear his dancing had become a disruption for teammates and coaches.

"I felt like I didn't want to be a distraction. ... what I can do to help my offense is put points on the board," he said.

