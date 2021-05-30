Steelers WR Chase Claypool would 'love' to see Julio Jones in Pittsburgh

Count Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool among those who would love to see Julio Jones join their team.
In Los Angeles last week, Claypool told TMZ that he would "love" to see Jones come to the Steel City.
After ten seasons with the Falcons, the All-Pro wide receiver is looking to get out of Atlanta and has requested a trade.
Claypool, 22, had a fine rookie season himself, catching 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns.
And although Pittsburgh is already stacked at wide receiver -- with Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington -- the second-year player out of Notre Dame would welcome Jones to the WR room.
"You can never get too many superstars," Claypool said.