Steelers want to see T.J. Watt 'make his own name'

After being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round, T.J. has been compared ad nausea to his three-time Defensive Player of the Year award-winning brother. On Thursday, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told NBC Sports the team wants T.J. to be his own person, not try to emulate J.J.
"They do share that same work ethic, that's nothing but a positive," Colbert said, per Pro Football Talk. "But make no mistake, T.J., I mean, he's proud of his name, he loves his brothers, but he wants to be known more as T.J. than he does as a Watt. We're aware of it, we appreciate it, we respect where he's from, but he and us are eager to see him make his own name."
Sometimes younger siblings can drown trying to live up to the expectations set by an older brother. Sometimes the younger family members thrive plowing through the already worn path. And still, sometimes the older one's path is a weed-filled disaster that younger siblings would do better to avoid.