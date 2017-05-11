Around the NFL

Steelers want to see T.J. Watt 'make his own name'

Published: May 11, 2017 at 03:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

T.J. Watt's NFL journey is just beginning. If he tries to walk exactly in the footsteps of older brother J.J. Watt, T.J. could get lost in a cavernous abyss.

After being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round, T.J. has been compared ad nausea to his three-time Defensive Player of the Year award-winning brother. On Thursday, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told NBC Sports the team wants T.J. to be his own person, not try to emulate J.J.

"They do share that same work ethic, that's nothing but a positive," Colbert said, per Pro Football Talk. "But make no mistake, T.J., I mean, he's proud of his name, he loves his brothers, but he wants to be known more as T.J. than he does as a Watt. We're aware of it, we appreciate it, we respect where he's from, but he and us are eager to see him make his own name."

Sometimes younger siblings can drown trying to live up to the expectations set by an older brother. Sometimes the younger family members thrive plowing through the already worn path. And still, sometimes the older one's path is a weed-filled disaster that younger siblings would do better to avoid.

T.J. Watt might have a lot to live up to within his family, but the Steelers are comfortable with T.J. being the best version of himself he can be.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos GM George Paton: 'I think we're in a really good spot' even without first-round draft pick

For the first time since 2012, the Denver Broncos will not make a selection in the first round of the NFL draft. After trading away their first-round pick to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks, the Broncos will not make a pick until late in the second round. And they're perfectly fine with that.

news

GM Brett Veach: Chiefs are 'wired to go after it' despite Tyreek Hill trade

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said that his team is "wired to go after it every year" despite this offseason's trade of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Safety Terrell Edmunds is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Buccaneers restructure QB Tom Brady's contract to create $9M in cap space

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructured Tom Brady's contract to clear cap space ahead of next week's draft, turning his base salary into a signing bonus and adding voidable years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Andrew Berry: Browns 'were transparent with our intentions' with Mayfield's reps prior to Watson trade

Browns general manager Andrew Berry claimed the team was "transparent with our intentions" when asked about lame-duck quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns have still not traded Mayfield after acquiring Deshaun Watson in March.

news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke: Jacksonville's choice at No. 1 still 'a work in progress'

Jacksonville has been on the clock since their final game of 2021 ended. The Jaguars still aren't quite sure who they're taking at No. 1 overall -- at least not enough to admit so publicly.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers disappointed in Super Bowl run: 'There wasn't really a lot of celebrating for me'

Miraculous is the only way to describe Rams running back Cam Akers' return from a torn Achilles last season. But according to Akers, the Super Bowl run lacked some gravitas because he wasn't at his personal peak.

news

Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside moving from wide receiver to tight end

A former second-round pick for the Eagles will be taking the field at a different position when Philadelphia opens its offseason program on April 25. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside intends to move from wide receiver to tight end.

news

Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf has 'shown a really good mentality' with contract situation looming

DK Metcalf reported to the start of the Seattle Seahawks' voluntary offseason workouts and, according to Pete Carroll, has been in good spirits about his role in the next phase of the club.

news

Former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: 'I chose to get traded' to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins didn't have to ship DeVante Parker to his preferred destination, but GM Chris Grier said recently that he wanted to do right by the former first-round draft pick.

news

DeSean Jackson mulling retirement: 'I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not'

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time, is leaning toward retirement unless the "right fit" presents itself.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW