Steelers to wear helmet decals honoring Chuck Noll

Published: Sep 01, 2014

Pittsburgh Steelers helmets will include a decal this season to honor the memory of coaching great Chuck Noll.

The black decal will feature Noll's "CHN" initials in Steelers gold. Noll, the only coach to win four Super Bowls, passed away in June at the age of 82.

"We wanted to do something," Steelers President Art Rooney II said, according to the team's official site, "and after we talked about it internally that seemed to be the most appropriate thing we could do. The team will wear it the whole season."

Noll coached Pittsburgh for 23 seasons (1969-1991), compiling a 209-156-1 record. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993, his first year of eligibility.

Pennsylvania will hold Chuck Noll Day on Sunday, the same day the Steelersopen their season against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. In addition to the helmet decals, coaches will wear pins honoring Noll throughout the 2014 season.

