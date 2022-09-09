Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins with No. 3 helmet decals during 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter a new era with a heavy heart in 2022, and those emotions will be implied on their helmets all year long.
The team announced on Friday that the team will honor the late Dwayne Haskins with yellow No. 3 decals on their helmets throughout the 2022 season.
Haskins died on April 9 when he was fatally struck by a vehicle in Florida. He was 24 years old.
Pittsburgh offered Haskins a new beginning to his young NFL career before his tragic death. Following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, Haskins was set to enter the Steelers' first quarterback competition in nearly two decades after spending one year with the club as a backup.
Haskins was selected by Washington with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after a tremendous college career at Ohio State. The extent of Haskins' experience in the NFL was spent in Washington, where he started 13 games before getting released by the club after Year 2.
The tragic death of the charismatic QB was felt throughout the NFL, and several tributes soon followed to recognize and celebrate Haskins' life. Despite never playing an official snap for Pittsburgh, Haskins will continue to be on the mind of his former Steelers teammates and his NFL brethren alike.