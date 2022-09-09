Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins with No. 3 helmet decals during 2022 season

Pittsburgh offered Haskins a new beginning to his young NFL career before his tragic death. Following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, Haskins was set to enter the Steelers' first quarterback competition in nearly two decades after spending one year with the club as a backup.

Haskins was selected by Washington with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after a tremendous college career at Ohio State. The extent of Haskins' experience in the NFL was spent in Washington, where he started 13 games before getting released by the club after Year 2.