Around the NFL

Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins with No. 3 helmet decals during 2022 season

Published: Sep 09, 2022 at 10:46 AM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter a new era with a heavy heart in 2022, and those emotions will be implied on their helmets all year long.

The team announced on Friday that the team will honor the late Dwayne Haskins with yellow No. 3 decals on their helmets throughout the 2022 season.

Haskins died on April 9 when he was fatally struck by a vehicle in Florida. He was 24 years old.

Pittsburgh offered Haskins a new beginning to his young NFL career before his tragic death. Following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, Haskins was set to enter the Steelers' first quarterback competition in nearly two decades after spending one year with the club as a backup.

Haskins was selected by Washington with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after a tremendous college career at Ohio State. The extent of Haskins' experience in the NFL was spent in Washington, where he started 13 games before getting released by the club after Year 2.

The tragic death of the charismatic QB was felt throughout the NFL, and several tributes soon followed to recognize and celebrate Haskins' life. Despite never playing an official snap for Pittsburgh, Haskins will continue to be on the mind of his former Steelers teammates and his NFL brethren alike.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens unable to agree to terms on extension ahead of 2022 season

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens could not agree to terms on a contract extension ahead of the 2022 season, the team announced Friday morning.

news

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) ruled out vs. Ravens, could be placed on injured reserve

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) will miss the season opener versus the Ravens and could land on injured reserve, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.

news

Titans agree to terms with safety Amani Hooker on three-year extension worth more than $33M

Tennessee is locking up ascending safety Amani Hooker. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Titans agreed to terms with Hooker on a three-year extension worth more than $33 million.

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (finger) 'ready to go' in season opener vs. Broncos

After sustaining a rare training camp injury, Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams explains his eagerness to deliver an impactful season.

news

Justin Herbert: I've been thinking about Chargers-Raiders rematch for 'past six or seven months'

Justin Herbert and the Chargers don't have to wait long for a chance at revenge against the Raiders with schedule-makers pitting the division rivals against each other to open Week 1 on Sunday.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara feels 'explosive' ahead of sixth season: 'I might have gotten faster'

Much of the offseason discussions surrounding the Saints offense revolved around Jameis Winston's return from injury, a revamped receiver corps and offensive line changes. But don't forget about Alvin Kamara.

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on loss to Bills: 'We got our ass beat, straight-up'

Jalen Ramsey offered the bluntest assessment of the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills to open the 2022 NFL campaign. "We got our ass beat, straight-up," Ramsey said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

news

Josh Allen on pulverizing stiff-arm: 'An example of what I'm willing to do to win a game'

Facing a third-and-7 on their opening drive of the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled toward the sideline and stiff-armed Rams safety Nick Scott to get the first down.

news

Rams coach Sean McVay on blowout loss to Bills: 'This was a humbling experience'

The Los Angeles Rams were left crestfallen by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, losing 31-10, as the 2022 Super Bowl favorites made a statement at the expense of the 2021 Super Bowl winners.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Bills' season-opening win over Rams on Thursday

Behind the brilliance in Josh Allen's arm and legs, along with a dominant Von Miller-led pass rush, the Bills kicked off the 2022 season with a statement in their victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE