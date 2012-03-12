Steelers tender offer to Wallace in bid to retain receiver

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have tendered an offer to restricted free-agent wide receiver Mike Wallace.
The Steelers did not release what the players were tendered, though general manager Kevin Colbert said recently the team would do what it could to keep Wallace. The Steelers have the right to match any offer made to Wallace or would receive compensation if he signs with another team, likely a first-round draft pick.
The Steelers also tendered offers to cornerback Keenan Lewis, safety Ryan Mundy, tight end David Johnson and offensive linemen Doug Legursky and Ramon Foster.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press