Around the NFL

Steelers' T.J. Watt 'not going to be talking about' contract status

Published: Jun 15, 2021 at 09:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher ﻿T.J. Watt﻿ enters the final year of his rookie contract. The runner-up AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year is due a hefty pay raise.

Ahead of the Steelers mandatory minicamp this week, contract talks aren't something Watt is willing to discuss at this stage.

"With respect to the process, I'm not going to be talking about any contract stuff," Watt said Tuesday morning, via NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Watt is due to make $10.089 million on the fifth year of his rookie contract, pittance for his production. The 26-year-old led the NFL with 15 sacks in 2020 in addition to 41 QB hits -- also most in the NFL (the next closest had eight fewer).

Currently, 24 edge defenders are scheduled to make more money this season than Watt. The Steelers star is at least $10 million underpaid at this moment. ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ sits atop the pass-rusher market, having signed a deal worth a $27 million per-year average. ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ averages $25 million per season.

Watt should join that group at some point.

One reason the Steelers were forced to let ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ walk in free agency -- outside of their bad salary cap situation this year -- was knowing they would have to shell out to keep Watt, too. The club couldn't pay both. Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract ($16.5 million per) with the Titans in March.

Watt finished second in DPOY voting to Rams defensive tackle ﻿Aaron Donald﻿. The Steelers edge rusher said getting edged out for the award isn't what's pushing him in 2021.

"I don't think it's driving me," he said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "Big thing for me is realizing all the plays I didn't make last year. Yeah, there's a lot of good from last year, but there's still a lot to improve on."

Entering his prime, Watt is in for a big season regardless of his contract status or any perceived chip on his shoulder from finishing No. 2 in DPOY voting. The big question in Pittsburgh will be who can take advantage of the attention on Watt on the opposite side of the ball with Dupree gone?

Related Content

news

Half of NFL teams have 51 or more players vaccinated for COVID-19

Sixteen of the NFL's 32 teams have 51 or more players vaccinated for COVID-19, while the other 16 teams have 50 or fewer players vaccinated, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Roundup: Panthers sign first-round pick Jaycee Horn to rookie deal

Carolina has agreed to terms with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Plus, other news we're monitoring around the NFL on Tuesday.
news

Free-agent DT Sheldon Richardson returns to Vikings  

Recently cut by the Browns, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has signed with another one of his previous teams, the Minnesota Vikings. 
news

49ers TE George Kittle: Trey Lance 'has all the attributes to be a very special quarterback'

Joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" Tuesday, George Kittle gushed over the No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. 
news

Xavien Howard not attending minicamp; Dolphins HC Brian Flores says 'it's a very unique situation'

Xavien Howard's only played season on a previous contract extension, but he isn't at the first day of Dolphins minicamp and a new deal is the reason, head coach Brian Flores said. 
news

Chiefs plan to use DT Chris Jones as edge rusher in 2021

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said the plan is to get defensive tackle Chris Jones some snaps at defensive end in 2021 to exploit matchups.
news

James Jones: 'Don't read too much into' Packers president Mark Murphy's comments on Aaron Rodgers

NFL Network analyst James Jones, a former Packers teammate of Aaron Rodgers, offered some new perspective on the ongoing situation between the reigning NFL MVP and his team. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Minicamp begins, Stephon Gilmore absent

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you the latest news in the NFL as 18 teams start minicamp this week.
news

DE Danielle Hunter, Vikings agree to restructured deal

Two-time Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter and the Vikings have agreed to terms on a reworked deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets, Jamison Crowder renegotiate deal to keep WR in 2021

New York and wideout Jamison Crowder have finalized a reworked contract to keep Crowder with the Jets through 2021, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Trevor Lawrence's hamstring is 'doing great,' but it's 'a little frustrating' for No. 1 pick not being able to go full speed

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence updated reporters Monday that his hamstring is doing well, though it's bit frustrating not being able to go full throttle as Jaguars trainers hold him back as a precaution. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW