Steelers sign three more draft picks, leaving three rookies still unsigned

The Steelers signed receiver Mike Wallace, defensive end Ra'Shon Harris and center A.Q. Shipley on Thursday. Six of their nine picks from this year's draft are now under contract.
Wallace was a third-round pick out of Ole Miss. Harris was selected in the sixth round out of Oregon and Shipley in the seventh from Penn State.
First-round pick Evander Hood and third-rounder Kraig Urbik are still unsigned, as is seventh-rounder David Johnson.
The team also released six players on Thursday including former California University of Pennsylvania quarterback Kevin McCabe.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press