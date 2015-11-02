Steelers sign Isaiah Pead to replace Le'Veon Bell

Pittsburgh placed its gifted running back on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury on Monday, and filled Bell's place on the roster by signing running back Isaiah Pead.
Pead had been out of work after being released by the Rams in late September. The former second-round pick never found a role with the Rams, who moved on with the selection of Todd Gurley in May's draft. Pead has just 19 carries in his three-plus seasons in St. Louis.
DeAngelo Williams -- who has performed well in limited duty -- is in line to handle most of the workload left behind by Bell. If Williams can stay upright, we don't expect Pead to have much of a role beyond insurance policy.