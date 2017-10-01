Steelers set aside anthem-protest debate, offensive woes in win

For a while they have likely done that. The Steelers are 3-1, and atop what feels like a sinking division. Their offense is still sputtering -- they entered the game on pace for their worst offensive output of the Roethlisberger era (302.3 yards per game), and a brief Antonio Brown snit when Roethlisberger did not look his way when he was wide open suggest things are still far from ideal. But there was a palpable exhale from the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Owner Art Rooney II, who had participated in meetings with players at the league office and who had told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the team's anthem actions were over as far as he was concerned, was smiling as he made his way to shake players' hands. His team and Villanueva had already had what is likely to be their toughest week.