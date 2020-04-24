Steelers select Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool

Claypool had a breakout season for the Fighting Irish with 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior last year. The Canadian native brings an incredible blend of size and speed; in fact, he's been projected as a potential tight end at 6-4, 238 pounds. He performed like a much smaller man at the NFL Scouting Combine, however, clocking a 4.42 40-yard dash with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 6 inches.