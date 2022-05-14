Around the NFL

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett says Ben Roethlisberger reached out following draft

Published: May 14, 2022 at 08:51 AM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, going No. 20 overall and two rounds before any other QB. With that selection, Pickett stayed in his hometown and has the chance to eventually become the next franchise quarterback for a team which has had the same player at the position for almost two decades.

And as he takes in his first practices as a Steeler during this week's rookie minicamp, Pickett has received advice from the man who held the position he's trying to fill: Ben Roethlisberger, who retired at the end of the 2021 season after 18 years as Pittsburgh's signal-caller.

Pickett revealed Friday that Big Ben reached out to him and offered himself as a source as Pickett transitions to NFL life. Being able to pick Roethlisberger's brain will be an incredible asset will aid his transition from college to the NFL.

"He said he's always there for me if I have any questions or advice," Pickett said. "I mean, he's an unbelievable player, a Hall of Famer, so he's a guy that I will definitely use as a resource in these coming weeks here."

With Big Ben under center the Steelers had consistent success, never recording a regular-season losing record during his career. Roethlisberger led Pittsburgh to 12 playoff appearances and three Super Bowls in his time with the team, winning it all in 2005 and 2008.

So the next starting quarterback for the Steelers has big shoes to fill, and advice from the man who made it happen can only help Pickett in his journey to be that guy.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that Pickett will have the chance to compete for the starting role, but he will be up against two veterans in Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Trubisky, a former first-round pick, was signed to a two-year deal by Pittsburgh in the offseason and has the benefit of extensive starting experience, while Rudolph has the advantage of having been with the team for three years and therefore already knowing the Steelers offense. But both have pitfalls, and Pickett's youth, skills, and other intangibles could help him win the job.

To make himself competitive with his more experienced teammates, Pickett said he's been obsessively learning the playbook to catch up.

"I mean, I got no shot if I don't know what I'm doing, so just really dedicate myself to the playbook and learning every detail I possibly can to give ourselves the best shot to operate out here," Pickett said. "I can't give you hours per day. Just until I feel comfortable with it. So, I mean, it's studying here and then we get let out and taking it back to the hotel and having my iPad out. Like I said, just doing as much as I can to feel good out here so I can play fast. That's the number one key."

The rest of the Steelers will join the rookies for voluntary team workouts in the next few weeks, at which point the QB competition will start to heat up, and we'll begin to see how much a future-Hall-of-Famer's advice has helped Pickett as he works to be on the field in Week 1.

Related Content

news

Panthers QB Matt Corral: Chip on shoulder 'got even bigger' after falling to third round

Matt Corral was one of the projected top QBs in the 2022 NFL Draft due to his dual-threat abilities, and many mock drafts had him drafted in the first round. So when he dropped to the third round, Corral said that the experience led to him having even more drive to prove himself as worth the pick.

news

Saints signing five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry

The Saints are signing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The five-time Pro Bowler will make New Orleans his third home in the NFL.

news

Raiders trade Bryan Edwards to wide receiver-needy Falcons

Las Vegas is trading wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

news

Fred Warner believes 'it's just a matter of time' before Deebo Samuel, 49ers strike new deal

A Deebo Samuel trade hasn't materialized and doesn't seem to be anywhere near imminent, leaving the situation stagnant, if not at a stalemate. 49ers teammate Fred Warner believes Samuel and the club will soon mend fences.

news

Cowboys' Stephen Jones on postseason: 'We're not gonna be at peace until we get over that hump'

After yet another postseason loss, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted that the team will not be "at peace' until it gets over the hump, and Jones believes Mike McCarthy is the right man to lead them there.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 13

The Houston Texans agreed to terms with No. 3 overall pick defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. on his fully guaranteed rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Tight end Connor Heyward ready to shift from family visitor to Steelers player in rookie minicamp

Connor Heyward is headed to a new home that should feel quite familiar to the sixth-round pick. Heyward begins his journey as his brother Cameron's teammate this week with his first practices spent as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters 'in the right place' in return from torn ACL, but won't put timeframe on recovery

Marcus Peters is one of a handful of Ravens working toward a return to the field in 2022. The Baltimore CB is confident he'll be among a slew of contributors returning with a vengeance this season.

news

Matt LaFleur eyes challenges of Packers' 2022 schedule, rematch with Buccaneers

Week 1 is the most important game on any new schedule because it is the first. But Matt LaFleur isn't shying away from the importance of a few more dates on Green Bay's calendar this fall.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'got hungrier' to return to field after knee injury, aims for Week 1 vs. Falcons

Jameis Winston and the rest of his Saints teammates now know what attractions await them on their road ahead. The New Orleans QB expects to be ready for their season opener against the Falcons.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on starting season vs. Buccaneers, Bengals: We'll see 'where we stand'

Dallas begins the 2022 season at home against the Buccaneers and Bengals, and linebacker Micah Parsons believes those first two games will be an indicator of just how good the Cowboys will be.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW