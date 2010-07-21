Steelers rookie Pouncey denies accepting money while at Florida

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft choice Maurkice Pouncey, a former Florida Gators standout, denied allegations Wednesday that he took money from a representative of a sports agent while he was still at the university.
"I did not accept $100,000, it is an absolutely ridiculous claim," Pouncey said in a statement released through his Gainesville attorney, M. Stephen Stanfield. "I have completely cooperated with the investigation and answered any and all questions put to me."
Florida and the NCAA are investigating an allegation that Pouncey was paid $100,000 between the Southeastern Conference title game and the Sugar Bowl last season, ESPN.com first reported this week.
The offensive lineman was selected 18th overall by the Steelers in the NFL Draft in April. His twin brother, Mike, will be a senior at Florida this season.
Florida athletic director Jeremy Foley has said the university became aware of the allegation in early June. He said the school reported the information to the NCAA, the SEC and the university's police department.
Florida coach Urban Meyer, speaking at the SEC Media Day in Hoover, Ala., said the Gators support Maurkice Pouncey.
"If something happened, we should be punished severely," Meyer said. "If it didn't happen, then it's nonsense. I heard his denial today and we stand by Maurkice Pouncey."
"I talked to my brother and it's not true," Mike Pouncey said. "He pretty much cleared that up in his statement. I feel bad about it because they're ruining somebody's name and they really don't know who my brother and I are. We pride ourselves on having a good, clean name. It's just hard right now.
"I'm just ready to be done with it."
Maurkice Pouncey's agent is Joel Segal, but the allegation is not necessarily tied to him. If the allegation is proven true, however, Pouncey could be ruled ineligible for the Sugar Bowl game and Florida might have to vacate that victory over Cincinnati, among other potential penalties.
