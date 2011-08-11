Steelers rookie Batch likely done for season after tearing ACL

The Steelers took a hit Wednesday when promising rookie running back Baron Batch tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during practice, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
The Steelers haven't confirmed the severity of the injury, but Batch wrote on his personal blog Wednesday that he'd torn the ligament. He'll likely be lost for the season.
"I've never been so close to something and then have it pulled away," Batch wrote. "I felt like my NFL career was within grasp, I could feel it on my fingertips only to have it pulled away and postponed."
A seventh-round draft pick out of Texas Tech, Batch had been having a strong camp before he injured the knee while attempting to make a cut on the artificial surface. Trainers immediately came to the field, and Batch was carted off.