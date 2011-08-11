Steelers rookie Batch likely done for season after tearing ACL

Published: Aug 11, 2011 at 06:19 AM

The Steelers took a hit Wednesday when promising rookie running back Baron Batch tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during practice, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The Steelers haven't confirmed the severity of the injury, but Batch wrote on his personal blog Wednesday that he'd torn the ligament. He'll likely be lost for the season.

"I've never been so close to something and then have it pulled away," Batch wrote. "I felt like my NFL career was within grasp, I could feel it on my fingertips only to have it pulled away and postponed."

A seventh-round draft pick out of Texas Tech, Batch had been having a strong camp before he injured the knee while attempting to make a cut on the artificial surface. Trainers immediately came to the field, and Batch was carted off.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Ranking top 5 lockdown corners

Bucky Brooks and special guest Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson hoping for another chance in NFL

Doug Pederson's time with the Eagles came to an end in January. That unhappy ending hasn't discouraged him, though. On Monday, the coach said he's ready to get back on a sideline when he's given an opportunity.
news

Davante Adams: 'It would be a dream' to play with Derek Carr, 'but I'm a Packer now'

﻿Raiders QB Derek Carr would very much like to again play football with his good friend ﻿Davante Adams﻿, but as we all know, this world isn't perfect.
news

Saints, Ryan Ramczyk agree to terms on five-year, $96 million extension

The Saints have locked in their All-Pro right tackle for years to come, agreeing to terms on a five-year, $96 million contract extension with Ryan Ramczyk, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW