Steelers' Roethlisberger makes surprise appearance at annual camp

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a surprise visitor Wednesday at the youth football camp that he usually runs each summer in Mars, Pa.
Roethlisberger has led the camp at Mars Area High School the past two years, but he begged off the duty this year after experiencing legal problems, including being accused of rape at a Georgia nightclub in March, but not prosecuted.
Ben Roethlisberger's offseason incident has been a distraction to the Steelers, and WR Hines Ward believes the veteran QB needs to talk to his teammates about it. More ...
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin ran the camp, and he even brought his 8- and 9-year-old sons -- but Roethlisberger made a surprise visit on the final day.
"I love coming out here and participating with these guys and having fun, seeing the smile on their face," Roethlisberger told Pittsburgh television station KDKA.
"One kid -– he dropped a pass," Roethlisberger added, "but he was excited because he got to at least attempt to catch it. To see the smile on some of the kids' faces when they catch touchdowns and they're high-fiving and –- it just it brings joy to your life."
Tomlin said he has enjoyed the chance to "baby sit" the camp and might return next year, even though he expects Roethlisberger to be back running it.
"I know that Ben's looking forward to moving forward and he's excited about it," Miller told KDKA. "As teammates, we've got to be there for him and move forward as well."
Camper Bethany Carcaise, of Illinois, said she missed Roethlisberger "because he used to play with us more. He acted like a kid."
"I'm having a blast," Roethlisberger said. "I'm sweating more than most of these kids, running around, and I'm dying out here. But if they have fun, I'm having fun."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.