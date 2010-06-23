Steelers' Roethlisberger makes surprise appearance at annual camp

Published: Jun 23, 2010 at 09:21 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a surprise visitor Wednesday at the youth football camp that he usually runs each summer in Mars, Pa.

Roethlisberger has led the camp at Mars Area High School the past two years, but he begged off the duty this year after experiencing legal problems, including being accused of rape at a Georgia nightclub in March, but not prosecuted.

Ward: Big Ben should address team

Ben Roethlisberger's offseason incident has been a distraction to the Steelers, and WR Hines Ward believes the veteran QB needs to talk to his teammates about it. More ...

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin ran the camp, and he even brought his 8- and 9-year-old sons -- but Roethlisberger made a surprise visit on the final day.

"I love coming out here and participating with these guys and having fun, seeing the smile on their face," Roethlisberger told Pittsburgh television station KDKA.

"One kid -– he dropped a pass," Roethlisberger added, "but he was excited because he got to at least attempt to catch it. To see the smile on some of the kids' faces when they catch touchdowns and they're high-fiving and –- it just it brings joy to your life."

Tomlin said he has enjoyed the chance to "baby sit" the camp and might return next year, even though he expects Roethlisberger to be back running it.

Steelers tight end Heath Miller also helped out in Roethlisberger's absence.

"I know that Ben's looking forward to moving forward and he's excited about it," Miller told KDKA. "As teammates, we've got to be there for him and move forward as well."

Camper Bethany Carcaise, of Illinois, said she missed Roethlisberger "because he used to play with us more. He acted like a kid."

"I'm having a blast," Roethlisberger said. "I'm sweating more than most of these kids, running around, and I'm dying out here. But if they have fun, I'm having fun."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Peyton Manning 'can't fathom' Aaron Rodgers not playing in 2021

The latest to weigh in on the offseason's biggest story, Peyton Manning doesn't see Aaron Rodgers coming to Denver to play for the Broncos, but he "can't fathom" the Green Bay great not playing this year. 
news

Vikings LB Anthony Barr: 'We have a Super Bowl-winning team this year'

A 7-9 finish wasn't what the Vikings expected when embarking on the 2020 campaign, but it became their reality. Now that they've had an offseason to retool and get healthy, Anthony Barr has high hopes for his squad.
news

Seven NFL teams above 85 percent vaccination threshold with two weeks until training camp

Monday marks the deadline for players to get vaccinated to be cleared and avoid restrictions when most teams open training camp on July 27.

Tom Pelissero reports seven teams are above the 85% threshold for player vaccinations, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Alex Gibbs, innovative Broncos offensive line coach, dies at 80

The Denver Broncos and the NFL lost an influential figure on Monday. Longtime assistant coach Alex Gibbs died from complications from a stroke, the team announced. He was 80.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW