Steelers release Matt Spaeth after failed physical

"You don't talk about tight ends (anymore). You're looking at either a Y or an F, and that's the way we talk about them," Keim explained. "You're either an inline guy who usually lacks the skill set to be a pass catcher. It's a tough overachiever that's physical at the point of attack. And then you have the guy who can flex and is essentially a big wide receiver. So the guy who can do it all generally doesn't exist anymore."