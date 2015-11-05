Steelers release draft-bust Archer, add Jacoby Jones

The team announced on Thursday they released the rarely used second-year running back and pass-catcher in order to make room for veteran return man Jacoby Jones.
Waived this week by the Chargers, Jones essentially replaces Archer as Pittsburgh's primary kick returner. After seeing Jones previously thrive in the AFC North as a member of the Ravens, the Steelers saw more in the 31-year-old specialist than Archer, who recorded the fastest 40 time at 2014 NFL Scouting Combine but failed to break out as a return man.
Jones, of course, has amassed 10,184 all-purpose yards, with 4,720 of those yards -- along with nine scores -- coming on kick and punt returns. Fans will remember that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin famously appeared to try and trip Jones along the sideline during a return two Thanksgivings ago.
Now they're on the same team.