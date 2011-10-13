Steelers RB Mendenhall set to return from hamstring injury

Published: Oct 13, 2011 at 12:19 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall will start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing a game because of a hamstring injury.

Mendenhall, who had 1,273 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns for the AFC champions last season, was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday. When asked if Isaac Redman would make his second consecutive start, Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians replied: "Rashard's the man. He's ready to go."

Redman had 49 rushing yards in his first NFL start -- a 38-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans -- and Jonathan Dwyer had 107 yards in his second career game. Third-down back Mewelde Moore (ankle) also sat out against the Titans, and he hasn't practiced this week.

Arians also said Jonathan Scott would start at right tackle. Pittsburgh's former starting left tackle took over on the right side after rookie Marcus Gilbert aggravated a shoulder injury Sunday.

Gilbert, nose tackle Casey Hampton (shoulder), linebacker James Harrison (eye), guard Chris Kemoeatu (knee) and defensive end Aaron Smith (foot) all sat out a second consecutive practice Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

