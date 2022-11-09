Around the NFL

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren could see more touches for struggling Pittsburgh offense

Published: Nov 09, 2022 at 08:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As the Pittsburgh Steelers search for answers to aid a struggling offense after a 2-6 record to open the season, could undrafted rookie running back Jaylen Warren leapfrog first-round pick Najee Harris in the backfield?

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked directly on Tuesday if he would consider moving Warren to a featured role in the offense. Tomlin was evasive, as usual, but didn't discount the possibility.

"You know he's a quality back that's made some plays," Tomlin said of Warren. "We'll keep giving him an opportunity to do so, and maybe he'll write that script."

Harris has struggled to open the season, generating 361 yards and one touchdown on 108 carries through eight games. Harris is averaging 45.1 rush yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry, the fewest YPC among 41 players with 70-plus carries in 2022. Meanwhile, Warren, who has earned a more prominent third-down role in recent weeks, is averaging 5.3 yards per carry on 29 attempts.

Harris dealt with a Lisfranc injury during training camp. And while he hasn't missed action, the injury has clearly slowed the back this season.

"To what degree, I don't know," Tomlin said of Harris' injury affecting his play. "He's playing, and so obviously he's healthy enough to play. I'll let him speak to that.

"But both guys (Harris and Warren) have been available to us. We've gotten some awesome contributions from Jaylen, and it's reasonable to expect that to continue."

Coming out of the bye, the Steelers could siphon off some of Harris' workload, making the backfield a larger timeshare moving forward.

The offensive line struggles haven't aided either running back, but Warren has displayed more consistent tackle-breaking ability in his limited reps. Beginning Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, who rank 19th against the run, the rookie could get a chance to cement a significant role in the offense as the Steelers attempt to turn their season around.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jordan Hicks, Vikings approaching trip to Buffalo as chance to 'prove to the world' they are for real

The Vikings take their 7-1 record to Buffalo this weekend to face the 6-2 Bills. For Minnesota players, the matchup against the AFC East leaders is a chance to prove their hot start to the season isn't a mirage.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields, Bengals RB Joe Mixon lead Players of the Week

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon and Chicago quarterback Justin Fields highlighted the league's weekly honor roll, which was released Wednesday.

news

Packers president Mark Murphy 'not ready to give up on the season' despite 'bleak' start

The Packers enter Week 10 on a five-game losing streak, their first since 2008, and sit 4.5 games back of the Vikings in the NFC North division. But Mark Murphy insisted Tuesday that it's still too early to write off the season.

news

Frank Reich hopes to coach again: 'I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open'

After being relieved of his duties following four-plus seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Frank Reich plans to keep his options open with hopes of coaching again someday.

news

Giants safety Xavier McKinney had fingers surgically repaired after ATV accident; no timeline for return

New York safety Xavier McKinney, 23, said he needed to have fingers on his left hand surgically repaired upon returning to the United States after he was involved in an accident in a Can-Am while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the Giants' bye week.

news

Bill Belichick addresses Shaquille Leonard, C.J. Mosley knowing Patriots' plays: 'We definitely want to prevent that'

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and Jets LB C.J. Mosley seemingly knowing what plays the Patriots were about to run is an issue Bill Belichick noticed and wants to prevent.

news

Raiders releasing former first-round safety Johnathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders have shed another former high draft pick of the previous regime. The Raiders are releasing safety Johnathan Abram, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday

news

Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller

Colts pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Chiefs-Chargers flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 11

The NFL on Tuesday announced Week 11's Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Nov. 20 will now be featured on Sunday Night Football (NBC; 8:20 p.m. ET).

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE