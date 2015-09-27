Steelers-Rams game underway after short delay

Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and St. Louis Rams is underway after it was delayed roughly 28 minutes due to a pregame pyrotechnics mishap.
Officials announced at the game that an accidental turf fire occurred during pregame warmups that required repair. Initially, it was announced the teams would start the game within 10 minutes. Then the teams left for the locker room and it became clear that the delay would be longer. Both teams returned to the field a short time later and the game kicked off at 12:28 pm CST.
The turf caught on fire during pregame introductions in which the Rams players run through fireworks.