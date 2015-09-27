Around the NFL

Steelers-Rams game underway after short delay

Published: Sep 27, 2015 at 06:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and St. Louis Rams is underway after it was delayed roughly 28 minutes due to a pregame pyrotechnics mishap.

Officials announced at the game that an accidental turf fire occurred during pregame warmups that required repair. Initially, it was announced the teams would start the game within 10 minutes. Then the teams left for the locker room and it became clear that the delay would be longer. Both teams returned to the field a short time later and the game kicked off at 12:28 pm CST. 

The turf caught on fire during pregame introductions in which the Rams players run through fireworks. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

