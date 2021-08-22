Around the NFL

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger feels 'great' after 2 TD preseason showing

Published: Aug 22, 2021 at 08:34 AM
Leading into the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was looking to get as many snaps in as he could.

He got 16, and the six-time Pro Bowler did about as well with those snaps as he could have, looking comfortable, composed and accurate in Pittsburgh's 26-20 win.

"I thought he did a nice job," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said following the game. "I thought we got what we wanted to get accomplished. Getting familiar with administering the offense in a stadium-like circumstance. I thought he did a great job of communicating. He made good and fluid decisions and we were able to move the ball."

Roethlisberger's three drives saw him complete 8 of 10 passes for 137 yards with a long of 46 to rookie running back Najee Harris and a pair of touchdown throws to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Roethlisberger looked at home with fresh-faced teammates and in a new system under offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

"I got one hit, which is good, I always like to get one when the ball's at least gone out of my hands," said Roethlisberger, who wasn't sacked in the game. "But all in all, it feels good to be out there and do that."

After a punt on the opening drive, Roethlisberger pushed the Steelers down the field on back-to-back scoring drives for a 14-0 lead.

It was Roethlisberger's first preseason action and he was happy to be back on the field and in the mix. Of utmost importance going forward, Roethlisberger came away feeling good all-around health-wise.

"I feel great," he said. "My arm feels pretty good, compared to last year. I felt good, but I didn't know kind of how it should feel. It feels pretty good right now."

Indeed, Roethlisberger looked very much like his old self in a new offense and a new year.

