Steelers QB Batch out four to six weeks after breaking collarbone

Height: 6-2
Weight: 216
College: E. Michigan
Experience: 10
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Charlie Batch broke his right collarbone in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and is expected to miss four to six weeks.
Coach Mike Tomlin says the team hopes to sign a veteran to replace Batch, perhaps as soon as Saturday.
Tomlin said Batch was hurt on a broken play midway through the second quarter of the Steelers' 16-10 victory.
Batch scrambled for six yards off left tackle after running back Mewelde Moore didn't take a handoff. Batch lowered his shoulder and was hit on the play.
He remained in the game but left after handing off to Gary Russell on the next play with 6:13 left in the half.
