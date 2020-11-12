Around the NFL

Steelers preparing as if Ben Roethlisberger will play Sunday vs. Bengals 

Published: Nov 12, 2020 at 01:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ben Roethlisberger remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list after close contact with Vance McDonald . However, the Pittsburgh Steelers starting QB remains in line to play Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals as long as he continues to test negative.

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said it's not new for Big Ben to play on a Sunday without practicing for a full week.

"We'll prepare and continue to prepare as if Ben is playing," Fichtner said Thursday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "As of this point right now, he hasn't missed a rep. He doesn't practice on Wednesdays anyway. ... There's been various times in his career where he has not practiced all week and played in games and played successful in games. I don't question that one bit."

With Roethlisberger not practicing, Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs will receive extra snaps with the Steelers' first-team offense.

Big Ben is still able to be part of the QB and offensive meetings as they game-plan for Cincinnati.

"He's been great, because obviously he's accessible," Fichtner said. "He's got plenty of free time. We're the ones that have to make the time to fit. ... Ben likes to text, so we get texts at night and go back and forth about a lot of things. ... It's as if he's been in the room."

Roethlisberger and the Steelers will face a Bengals defense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in nearly every category. On paper, it appears a mismatch, even with Big Ben sitting out practices. But so did last week against a similarly weak Cowboys defense, and Pittsburgh struggled out of the gate before surging for a W.

Related Content

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb expected to return vs. Texans barring setback 

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ is looking like he could return this week. Ian Rapoport reports the expectation is that the Browns running back returns this week after missing the past four games due to a knee injury, per sources informed of the situation. 
news

Ravens OC Greg Roman: Defenses calling out plays is 'nothing new' and part of the 'chess match'

Lamar Jackson's comments Wednesday that defenses are calling out Ravens plays spoke to predictability within the Baltimore offense through eight games this season. Ravens OC Greg Roman didn't take issue with Jackson's complaints.
news

The Weeknd to headline Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Thursday that The Weeknd will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on CBS at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.
news

Mike Daniels sees 'a lot of' similarities between Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers: 'Joe is not like a rookie'

Bengals DL Mike Daniels spent the first seven years of his career watching Aaron Rodgers work. The veteran explained to NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday why he sees a likeness between rookie QB Joe Burrow and his former teammate.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has a realistic chance to play in Week 11 after getting a second opinion, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Ravens announce another player tested positive for COVID-19

The Baltimore Ravens had another player test positive for COVID-19. The team announced the positive test Thursday, and added that there were no additional high-risk contacts.  
news

Aaron Jones: Packers holding me out of games 'beneficial' for the long run

﻿Aaron Jones﻿ didn't think he'd miss a single game after injuring his calf last month. Instead, the Packers medical staff sat the star RB for two games. While no player likes admitting that missing games was the proper move, Jones said he understands the decision. 
news

Chargers backfield committee will be determined by 'flow of the game' if Justin Jackson's out

Chargers RB Justin Jackson will likely miss Week 10. That would throw the Chargers backfield into a committee task -- a dreaded phrase for those in the fantasy football community -- between Joshua Kelley, Troymaine Pope and Kalen Ballage.
news

Lamar Jackson on Cam Newton: 'He's the OG -- Superman'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson expressed his respect for Cam Newton on Wednesday, saying the Patriots quarterback paved the way for mobile QBs like himself.
news

'Pretty surreal' for Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton to be facing football 'wizard' Aaron Rodgers

In just his second NFL start, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Jake Luton will be playing opposite Packers great Aaron Rodgers, who Luton was "a big fan of growing up."
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb 'not sure' he'll be able to play on Sunday

Cleveland Browns standout RB Nick Chubb was activated off injured reserve earlier this week, but he told reporters Wednesdays he was "not sure" he could play Sunday versus the Houston Texans.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL