Analysis

Steelers' playoff hopes grim after latest missed opportunity

Published: Dec 23, 2018 at 02:55 PM
Headshot_Author_JIM-TROTTER_1400x1000
Jim Trotter

NEW ORLEANS -- They began the day with their hands firmly on the steering wheel. Win their final two games and a playoff berth was guaranteed. However, on Sunday, in a game that was a microcosm of their season, the erratic Pittsburgh Steelers lost their grip on the future. They fell 31-28 to the New Orleans Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and now need help from other clubs in next Sunday's regular-season finales to reach the playoffs for a fifth consecutive year.

The role of scoreboard-watcher is nothing new to the Steelers. Twice in the past five seasons, they've been in that position, the outcome working in their favor in 2015 but against them in 2013. So while this is unwanted territory, it is not unfamiliar. But that didn't make their frustration any less obvious Sunday evening. Instead of grousing about questionable calls by the officials, they turned to the nearest mirror to find their culprits for this predicament.

"We made the bed, we'll lay in it," coach Mike Tomlin said. "I would expect us to lay in it very well and perform. We'll control what it is that we can control, and that's our preparation and play next week (against the visiting Bengals). All other things that are out of our control, we won't worry much about that. Like everyone else, we've had 15 opportunities to this point to state a case for ourselves, so we won't lament about our position."

The hardest part for the Steelers is that they've been unable to find a rhythm this season. They started 1-2-1 while dealing with constant questions about the absence of unsigned running back Le'Veon Bell, won six in a row to gain control of the division, and then lost three winnable games -- surrendering the final 14 points in a 24-17 loss to Denver, squandering a 16-point halftime lead in a 33-30 defeat to the Chargers, then yielding a game-deciding 75-yard touchdown drive to the woeful Raiders in the final minutes.

Win any of those and the Steelers would still be the fourth seed in the playoffs and leading the AFC North, but they now are a half game behind the surging Ravens, who can clinch the division with a home victory over the Browns. The Steelers can still get in, but every scenario requires a victory by them and a loss/tie by someone (or multiple someones) else.

"We've still got life," said cornerback Artie Burns. "We've still got hope."

For me, no team has been harder to get a line on than the Steelers (8-6-1). They are talented enough to beat anyone (SEE: games vs. Baltimoreand New England), but erratic enough to lose to anyone (SEE: games against the Raiders and Broncos). They are the team you don't want to see in the playoffs, and the team you most want to see. On Sunday, they were both.

They were dominant offensively for long stretches, producing touchdown drives in the second and third quarters of 97, 75 and 66 yards -- a significant feat against a defense that had not allowed more than 17 points in six consecutive games. And on defense, they had stretches where they stymied an offense that was averaging 38 points a game at home.

But as has been the case this season, the Steelers found a way to lose a winnable game. They surrendered two fourth-quarter fumbles in field-goal range, the last by JuJu Smith-Schuster at the New Orleans 34-yard line in the final minute. Smith-Schuster, who finished with 11 catches for 115 yards despite playing with a groin injury, deserved better than to lose a fumble. In a perfect world, he would have rested and healed. But he wanted to be there for his teammates.

"This feeling sucks," he said. "I've never felt this feeling before, and it's tough to go out like that. I was just trying to get down and couldn't get down. They made a good play."

The game is sure to bring out the critics of Tomlin. They will criticize him for not challenging whether an incompletion to Saints wideout Michael Thomas was actually a fumble. They will second-guess his decision to call a fake punt in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-5 from the Pittsburgh 42, giving the Saints a short field that resulted in the decisive 1-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Thomas.

But those were not the reason the Steelers lost. The reason is that they made key mistakes at critical moments. And truthfully, if Steelers fans think they're better off without Tomlin -- who isn't going anywhere, by the way -- they need a reality check. He has taken them to two Super Bowls and never had a losing season in 12 years. I know of no other active coach whose career began with 12 consecutive seasons of .500 or better, two Super Bowl appearances and one championship.

That said, this will be looked at as a season of missed opportunities if the Steelers fail to reach the playoffs.

"You have to look at it that way," guard Ramon Foster said. "It was right there in front of us the whole time."

"We've been in situations like this before, but we usually come back and get the points we need," said Burns. "Today we just didn't."

The Saints (13-2) locked up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs -- but showed some vulnerabilities in doing so. The Steelers riddled their secondary, with Ben Roethlisberger completing 33 of 50 attempts for 380 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Antonio Brown had 14 receptions for 185 yards and two scores. Some of that was guys being beaten, but there also were miscommunication issues. New Orleans will have to address that before the playoffs.

For the Saints, there is the guarantee of games beyond next weekend. For the Steelers, probably not. And they know whom to blame.

"The situation we're in," Foster said," we caused it."

Follow Jim Trotter on Twitter @JimTrotter_NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Preseason Week 1 rookie grades: Anthony Richardson has ups and downs in debut

Chad Reuter grades one notable rookie performance from each game in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason slate. How did Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson perform? Which other rookie QB stood out?
news

2023 NFL Preseason Debrief, Week 1: Everything to know about rookie debuts, position battles and more

What are the most significant takeaways from Week 1 of the NFL preseason? Gregg Rosenthal provides 68 nuggets spotlighting notable rookie debuts, developments in key position battles and everything else you need to know about.
news

Can Dak Prescott lead Cowboys to Super Bowl? Plus, thoughts on Eric Bieniemy and Seattle's secondary

No player enters this season under more pressure than Dak Prescott. Does the Cowboys QB have what it takes to end Dallas' 27-year Super Bowl drought? Is Eric Bieniemy's coaching style a legit problem? Bucky Brooks explores those questions in the Scout's Notebook.
news

Seeking Sacksonville: Jaguars need more impactful pass rush to take next step in 2023

Last season, Jacksonville won the AFC South and logged an extraordinary playoff win. In order for the Jaguars to take the next step toward becoming a true championship contender in 2023, Jeffri Chadiha says the team must improve in one critical area.
news

Top 50 NFL free agents in 2024: Tee Higgins headlines deep receiver crop; pass rushers aplenty!

Which elite NFL players are heading into a contract season? Gregg Rosenthal provides a way-too-early look at the top 50 free agents in 2024. While these rankings will look completely different by next March, they currently include 10 wide receivers.
news

2023 NFL season: Ten one-year contracts that will pay off

Can Odell Beckham Jr. help elevate the Ravens' passing game? Will Marcus Davenport thrive under Brian Flores in Minnesota? Kevin Patra lists 10 one-year contracts that will pay off in the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL Preseason, Week 1: One thing to watch for on each of the 32 teams

The NFL preseason begins in earnest this week, with 16 games over four days. So, what are the most intriguing position battles? Which rookies can't be missed? Eric Edholm identifies one thing to watch for on each of the 32 teams.
news

Next Woman Up: Robin DeLorenzo, NFL official

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Robin DeLorenzo discusses being the third female official hired by the NFL, her countless hours of preparation, dealing with public scrutiny and more. 
news

Projecting NFL's 2023 stat leaders: Chiefs, 49ers each boast a pair of potential chart-topping players

Will Patrick Mahomes continue to pace NFL quarterbacks? Can anyone cover the reigning MVP's biggest weapon in Travis Kelce? Cynthia Frelund provides her model's projected 2023 league leaders in the major individual statistics.
news

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs, Eagles remain on top in preseason; Aaron Rodgers-led Jets check in at No. 8

Who's the biggest threat to the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Where do the Aaron Rodgers-infused Jets stand in the NFL hierarchy? How about the hyped Cowboys? Eric Edholm provides the full rundown, 1-32, in his Power Rankings debut.
news

NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023': Five things the voters got wrong

Is Trevor Lawrence really the 14th-best QB in the NFL? Now that "The Top 100 Players of 2023" has concluded, Jeremy Bergman critiques the full list, pinpointing five things the voters got wrong this year.
news

2023 NFL Training Camp Debrief: Everything you need to know from the first two weeks of practice

How are prominent position battles playing out? Which rookies are showing out? Where are potential problem areas emerging? Gregg Rosenthal provides everything you need to know from training camps across the NFL.