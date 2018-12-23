Saints clinch home-field advantage with Week 16 win

New Orleans can fire up the stoves and get the gumbo ready, because they're going to be enjoying some home cooking this postseason.

The Saints clinched home-field advantage through the playoffs with their 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. As a result of the outcome, the Houston Texans clinched a playoff berth in the AFC by virtue of the Steelers' loss.

Trailing 28-24, Drew Brees led the Saints down a fairly short field, completing the comeback drive with a short touchdown pass to Michael Thomas, who won a one-on-one battle with Steelers corner Joe Haden.

New Orleans held on to the lead despite a valiant effort on the part of Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and the rest of the Steelers' offense.

At 13-2, the Saints have lost just once at home all year, posting a 6-1 record.