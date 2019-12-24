Steelers place QB Mason Rudolph (shoulder) on IR

Rudolph completed 176 of 283 passes for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his first season of action as a Steeler. It's a year that will be remembered mostly for his lack of downfield attempts, adequate play through the first half of the season and dropoff in performance that began in a nightmarish loss to Cleveland which Rudolph finished by inciting a tussle with defensive end Myles Garrett before being hit in the head by his own helmet.