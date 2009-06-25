Steelers owner Rooney officially becomes U.S. ambassador to Ireland

Published: Jun 25, 2009 at 02:01 PM

WASHINGTON -- The Senate confirmed Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney as U.S. ambassador to Ireland on Thursday.

The nomination, announced by President Barack Obama on St. Patrick's Day, was approved by voice vote.

Rooney was a lifelong Republican who backed Obama over Hillary Rodham Clinton during Pennsylvania's Democractic presidential primary last year. Rooney later campaigned for Obama in western Pennsylvania and helped him win the state in the November election.

In the 1970s, Rooney helped start the American Ireland Fund, an organization that has raised millions for advocacy of peace and education in the European nation.

Rooney's father, Arthur J. Rooney, founded the Steelers in 1933. Dan Rooney took over the presidency of the team in 1975 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Last season, Rooney's Steelers won their NFL-record sixth Super Bowl championship.

The "Rooney Rule," which requires any team with a head-coaching vacancy to interview at least one minority candidate, was developed by an NFL committee that Rooney chaired. Rooney also has participated in labor negotiations between the league and players.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine: 'I want to inspire women to keep growing in the NFL'

Having been hired as the Broncos' executive director of football operations and special advisor to general manager George Paton, Kelly Kleine calls her hiring an "absolute honor," but hopes "someone passes me up soon." 
news

Broncos agree to terms with first-round pick Patrick Surtain II

Denver has agreed to terms with ninth-overall pick in April's draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Broncos waive WR DaeSean Hamilton with non-football injury designation following ACL tear

Denver has parted ways with the young wideout after he recently suffered an ACL tear.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A conversation with Scott Fish (aka FishBowling)

Marcas Grant is joined by the esteemed Scott Fish, creator of the world famous ScottFishBowl, for a special new offseason episode of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW