Steelers OLB T.J. Watt activated from reserve/COVID list

T.J. Watt will be eligible to play Sunday versus the Ravens.

The Steelers pass rusher was activated from the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Saturday morning.

Watt was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Monday, bringing immediate doubt to his availability for Week 13.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports the Steelers have been sending Watt practice footage all week long and he has been apprised of their game plan for the Ravens during his quarantine.

With a 5-5-1 record entering a crucial AFC North battle, the Steelers can breathe a sigh of relief as they look to save a spiraling season. Pittsburgh also heads into a quick turnaround for Week 14 next Thursday night in Minnesota, making Watt's clearance all that more crucial.

In nine games this season, Watt has compiled 12.5 sacks and 41 tackles (13 for loss) and is a candidate for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award. Watt had just returned to the team in last Sunday's defeat to the Bengals after dealing with hip and knee injuries that forced him out of Week 11.