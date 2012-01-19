Steelers OC Arians reportedly might not come back for 2012

Published: Jan 19, 2012 at 01:41 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians might not return in 2012, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Wednesday night.

Arians, 57, is in the final year of his contract. The newspaper reported it is unclear if his departure would result in retirement or his contract not being renewed.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has said he would like Arians to return.

Arians, who has been with the team since 2004 and has been its offensive coordinator since 2007, mulled retirement last year but ultimately signed a one-year deal to stay in Pittsburgh for the 2011 season.

The newspaper reported on Thursday that running backs coach Kirby Wilson would have been a likely candidate to take over for Arians, but Wilson was seriously injured in a house fire earlier this month.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: MNF recap, Week 16 rookie draft & who is the 2023 NFL MVP?

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

NFL playoff picture: Postseason probabilities entering Week 16 of 2023 season

A new Next Gen Stats model provides the playoff probability of each NFL team still in contention. Which squads can help/hurt their postseason chances the most based on their performances in Week 16?
news

'Hard Knocks' details Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios, girlfriend Alix Earle decorate their Christmas tree 

In the fifth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, veteran wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle are seen decorating their Christmas tree.
news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 16

Pondering some tough flex choices for your lineup during the fantasy playoffs? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.