Steelers OC Arians reportedly might not come back for 2012

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians might not return in 2012, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Wednesday night.
Arians, 57, is in the final year of his contract. The newspaper reported it is unclear if his departure would result in retirement or his contract not being renewed.
Arians, who has been with the team since 2004 and has been its offensive coordinator since 2007, mulled retirement last year but ultimately signed a one-year deal to stay in Pittsburgh for the 2011 season.
The newspaper reported on Thursday that running backs coach Kirby Wilson would have been a likely candidate to take over for Arians, but Wilson was seriously injured in a house fire earlier this month.