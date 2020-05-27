Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes expanded role in second year in Pittsburgh

Most of that production came early in the season. By the end of the campaign, quarterbacks stopped testing Fitzpatrick.

"I think teams started taking less shots down the field, taking less shots wherever I was," Fitzpatrick said. "If I was in the middle of the field, they were not going to be throwing in the middle of the field. If I was in half, they weren't going to be targeting that area where I was. I don't know if it was a game plan or decision-making by the quarterback, but I did realize a difference."

The free safety's influence on the Pittsburgh defense was evident. Per Pro Football Focus, in the first two games of the season before the trade, the Steelers allowed 155 passing yards on throws of 20-plus yards (tied for 11th most); the other 14 games total, they allowed just 376 yards on those plays (second-fewest).

After not loving how he was used in Miami, Fitzpatrick proved he's at his best as a play-making safety who can cover the entire field. While he'll continue that role in Pittsburgh, the 23-year-old is willing to take on whatever duties asked by Mike Tomlin's staff.