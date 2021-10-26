Around the NFL

Steelers' Mike Tomlin vehemently rejects USC rumors: 'That's a joke to me'

Published: Oct 26, 2021 at 01:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin scoffed at the notion that he's a candidate for the coaching vacancy at USC on Tuesday.

The connection was made Monday by former USC and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, who floated Tomlin's name in connection with the job along with several college coaches as a guest on The Dan Patrick Show.

"You've got (coaches at) Penn State, you've got Iowa State, you've got Cincinnati. You've got a wild card like a Mike Tomlin, if Mike Tomlin wants out," Palmer told Patrick.

Tomlin strongly rejected that notion during his media session.

"I don't have time for that speculation. That's a joke to me," Tomlin said. "I got of one of the best jobs in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? That'll be the last time I address it. And not only today but moving forward. Never say never. But never. OK? ... There's not a booster with a big enough blank check."

A clearly annoyed Tomlin added, "Anybody asking Sean Payton about that? Anybody asking Andy Reid about stuff like that?," then abruptly ended his news conference.

Tomlin has never been a college head coach and hasn't coached at that level as an assistant since 2000, when he coached defensive backs for the Cincinnati Bearcats. Apart from his clear lack of interest in such a move, it would also be a difficult one to make for any coach more than 20 years removed from the rapidly-changing college game.

In 15 seasons at the helm in Pittsburgh, Tomlin has compiled a 146-79-1 record, including the team's 3-3 start in 2021. The Steelers have reached the postseason nine times during Tomlin's tenure, taking home two AFC championships and the Lombardi Trophy as the victors of Super Bowl XLIII.

Despite having a .500 record, the Steelers are at the bottom of the AFC North standings and are facing potential offseason turnover at quarterback if Ben Roethlisberger does not return in 2022. Palmer mentioned uncertainty about Roethlisberger's future as one reason Tomlin might consider a move.

The USC head coaching job remains vacant after former coach Clay Helton was fired in September after just two games.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers on Davante Adams possibly missing Cardinals game: 'Others guys just got to step up'

The Packers likely will face the undefeated Cardinals without star Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers address Adams' absence when talking to reporters Tuesday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) expected to return Sunday vs. Washington

Denver Broncos receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ is expected to make his return from an early-season ankle injury this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. 
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson: 'Unwavering, steadfast confidence' in Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh

The Jets are off to a 1-5 start to the season, but Jets owner Woody Johnson told reporters Tuesday that he has "unwavering, steadfast confidence" in GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 26

One veteran Saints player is shutting it down for the season while another is facing the possibility of a season-ending injury. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Jerry Jones feels 'very good' about where Dak Prescott (calf) is coming off Cowboys' bye week

Dak Prescott's calf injury has some worried about the Cowboys QB's immediate future. Jerry Jones, however, believes there is little to be concerned about in regard's to Prescott's health.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge on NFL trade deadline: 'I always think long-term'

How will the 2-5 New York Giants approach next week's trade deadline? Head coach Joe Judge explained his philosophy to reporters Monday.
news

Jameis Winston on Alvin Kamara's big night vs. Seahawks: 'One of most dominant players in this league'

Alvin Kamara was the Saints' entire offense Monday night in Seattle. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston wasn't shy in discussing the running back's value to New Orleans.
news

Sean McVay: 'Cautious optimism' RB Cam Akers (torn Achilles) could return if Rams make playoffs

Rams RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles in July and his 2021 season was immediately taken away, but coach Sean McVay is optimistic about a potential return during the playoffs.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'I probably wouldn't have been here a long time' without Russell Wilson

After Monday night's home loss to the New Orleans Saints, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reflects on the importance of having QB Russell Wilson, who is currently on the mend with a finger injury.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Saints' win over Seahawks on Monday night

The Saints edged the Seahawks, 13-10, on Monday night to improve to 4-2.
news

Bucs reward fan who gave back Tom Brady's 600th-TD ball with season tickets, signed memorabilia

Byron Kennedy wasn't supposed to receive Tom Brady's 600th-touchdown football. He's being rewarded handsomely for giving it back. The Buccaneers are giving Kennedy two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey and his game cleats, $1,000 credit at the team store, and two season passes for the remainder of this season and 2022.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW