Around the NFL

Steelers LB T.J. Watt aware of historic opportunity ahead of him Sunday: 'I only get one chance at this'

Published: Jan 07, 2022 at 10:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

T.J. Watt has flirted with Defensive Player of the Year for more than a full calendar year.

In 2020, it appeared as if he'd take home the same award his older brother, J.J., has won three times. Then, Aaron Donald swooped in to take the award for the third time in his career.

This time around, there might not be room for Donald -- in the midst of another stellar season -- to steal Watt's shine. A sack total of 21.5 sure creates some distance between Watt and the rest of the pack. Hitting 22.5 (or more) might just wipe the rest of the field from consideration.

That -- and a permanent place in NFL history -- await Watt this weekend. The edge rusher has a chance to tie or break Michael Strahan's single-season sack record of 22.5 in Pittsburgh's final regular-season game against the rival Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

"I only get one chance at this," Watt said this week, via the Associated Press. "You only get to play for so long. It has consumed a lot of my life and I'm completely OK with that. The people around me truly push me and understand my obsession with this game and wanting to be the best."

Strahan set the mark in the 2001 season while also leading the league in tackles for loss and forced fumbles. Since then, two players have been able to come within a half-sack of his mark (Jared Allen, Justin Houston), while Donald and J.J. Watt finished two sacks shy of Strahan (Donald in 2018; Watt in 2012 and 2014). Watt and Donald won Defensive Player of the Year in each of those seasons.

Should Watt tie Strahan, he's all but guaranteed to win the award. The odds only improve if he passes Strahan.

There will be an argument made against Watt in an attempt to diminish such an achievement that relies on the additional game the NFL is playing for the first time in the 2021 season. But that argument is moot, because Watt hasn't played a full season due to injury.

Watt has played in 14 games this season, and truly he's only played about 13 1/2 games, considering he sat out the second half of Pittsburgh's loss to Minnesota. Strahan needed all 16 games to reach 22.5, and secured the record in a slightly controversial fashion when Packers quarterback Brett Favre gave himself up with Strahan bearing down on him.

One of Watt's 21.5 sacks came in somewhat similar fashion on Monday night, when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield escaped the pocket and slid near the line of scrimmage, with Watt nearest to him. Watt received credit for the sack, though he didn't actually take down Mayfield.

No matter, of course, if Watt smashes through Strahan's record on Sunday. The same goes for the Steelers if they can defeat the Ravens and find a way into the playoffs.

Regardless of how the Steelers' season finishes, Watt's teammates and coaches remain mesmerized by his performance, especially amid the injuries he's battled in the 2021 campaign.

"I think he's the best in the world," Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. "I'm glad I don't have to game plan for him in games."

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward isn't surprised by Watt's production because he's had a front-row seat to watch his teammate work toward becoming a star.

"I don't really go 'wow' because I understand the preparation he puts in," Heyward said. "I understand what he does in the offseason. This guy is locked in no matter what the circumstances are. He's a game-changer and a game-wrecker."

Watt will look to wreck Sunday's important game by doing much of the same. He just might rewrite the record books in the process.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater not planning to retire after season-ending concussion

Two concussions punctuated ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s season, but as far as he's concerned, they won't be the period on the end of his career. The Broncos QB is undeterred by what has been a trying seventh pro season, and intends to be back in 2022, be it in Denver or elsewhere.
news

Jets OC Mike LaFleur takes '100 percent' of blame for strange fourth-down call in loss to Buccaneers

New York was in line to pull off quite an upset on Sunday at MetLife Stadium and had the defending Super Bowl champions on the ropes. The Jets might have been able to take it the full distance if their offensive play-caller had communicated better.
news

What to watch for in Saturday Week 18 doubleheader: Chiefs at Broncos; Cowboys at Eagles

A Week 18 doubleheader begins with the Chiefs facing the host Broncos and is followed by the Cowboys taking on the Eagles. 
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on 49ers: 'They've had our number ... but they don't have mind control over us'

San Francisco has won the last five meetings with Los Angeles, but the Rams have won their last five games and are looking to clinch the NFC West. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey admits the Niners have "had our number," but his team is going into Sunday "confident."
news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Members of John Madden's family to light Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Raiders' season finale

As the NFL community continues to mourn the passing of John Madden, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning a special tribute in honor of their most iconic coach.
news

Bears place QB Justin Fields on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 18 game vs. Vikings

Justin Fields' rookie season might be finished. The quarterback was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the team announced.
news

Buccaneers release receiver Antonio Brown following sideline incident in game vs. Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that they have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, less than 24 hours after he posted a lengthy statement stating he intends to undergo surgery to repair his injured ankle and that the Bucs have engaged in an "ongoing cover-up" surrounding the events of last week's game.
news

Steelers place WR Diontae Johnson, C Kendrick Green on COVID-19 list ahead of finale vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh enters Week 18 needing a win and a Colts loss to reach the playoffs. There's a chance the club will have to secure that victory without its top receiver and a standout rookie OL.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 6

The Cowboys could be without multiple starters for their season finale due to COVID-19. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock focused on Saturday's bout with Chiefs, not future in Denver

Drew Lock's place in the Broncos' future is far from solidified, but the young QB is not letting that uncertainty affect his mindset going into the season finale against the Chiefs.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW