Steelers LB Harrison's appeals rejected by NFL

Published: Nov 29, 2010 at 10:49 AM

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has rejected Steelers linebacker James Harrison's appeals of his $75,000 fine for a hit on Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi, and $20,000 fine for slamming helmet-first into Saints quarterback Drew Brees' back.

Harrison, a three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, learned Monday the league turned down his appeals. The NFL also did not reduce the fines.

Harrison met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell following the tackle on Massaquoi, one of two Harrison delivered Oct. 17 that caused concussions to Browns players. The Massaquoi helmet-to-helmet hit helped spur the league's stricter enforcement of dangerous hits, which Goodell explained to Harrison during their Nov. 2 meeting in New York.

Harrison, fined $100,000 this season for three separate hits, possibly faces a fine for his roughing-the-passer penalty Sunday against Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The officials ruled Harrison led with the crown of his helmet.

"I didn't expect to get a flag," Harrison said after the game. "I guess the referees are getting to the point where they're afraid not to make a call if it's borderline. That's textbook. It doesn't get any better than that: Hit, wrap and I made sure to put my hands out so I didn't land on him, put my body weight on him or anything, but they still made the call."

Despite his growing list of fines, Harrison doesn't expect to be further punished for the Fitzpatrick hit. Harrison compared it to his Nov. 21 roughing-the-passer penalty against Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell, which did not draw a fine. Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor's interception return touchdown was nullified by that penalty.

"I'm not expecting a fine," Harrison said. "It's the exact thing as last week. It was the same exact hit. I hit him (Fitzpatrick) the same way I did the quarterback from Oakland and I got the same flag but I didn't get a fine. ... I'm expecting the same thing on this."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals targeting 2023 offseason for QB Joe Burrow's contract extension

The Bengals are targeting this offseason to sign Joe Burrow to a new contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning on Saturday.

news

Jaguars built turnaround through highly productive 2022 free-agent class

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone from worst in the NFL to first in their division with a wild-card win thanks to doing their homework months ago in free agency.

news

Tom Brady to take time away before making decision on future; Buccaneers players feel he's leaving

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady plans to take time away and clear his head before making a decision on his future, with options including returning to the Buccaneers, retiring for good or signing on with another team.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE