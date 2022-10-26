Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on rookie QB Kenny Pickett's picks: He's 'playing to win' 

Kenny Pickett's start has been reminiscent to a Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer. That's not necessarily a great thing.

Pickett has thrown seven interceptions, joining Pittsburgh legend Terry Bradshaw as the only Steelers rookies with five-plus picks in their first four career games in the Super Bowl era, according to NFL Research.

Though Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't a fan of the turnovers, he's a supporter of Pickett's aggressive attitude.

"He's playing and playing to win," Tomlin said Tuesday, via the Steelers team website. "There's some things to be learned, but they're not producing unusual conversations between he and I regarding that."

Through his first 13 quarters, Pickett's tossed seven picks. In doing so, the first-round pick out of Pittsburgh has become just the second first-round QB since 1990 to throw three or more interceptions in two of his first four games. The other was Peyton Manning with the Indianapolis Colts in 1998. So, Pickett is on a Hall of Fame trajectory of sorts, having followed in the (dubious) footsteps of Bradshaw and Manning.

Pickett's picks were particularly problematic in Sunday night's loss to the Miami Dolphins. He had three in total, but two in which he had the Steelers driving prior to tossing interceptions on back-to-back fourth-quarter drives to expunge any comeback hopes.

Though he's hardly the sole culprit, Pickett has played a part in the Steelers' 2-5 start, which is the franchise's worst since 2013. He's had at least one interception in three of his four games. Perhaps not coincidentally, Pickett's only INT-free start came in his only win as a starter when Pittsburgh downed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-18, in Week 6.

"We've got to take care of the ball every week," Tomlin said. "That's our mindset. In terms of our agenda, our preparedness, our focus, how we develop our plan and his role in it, ball security is a significant component week in and week out."

Pickett doesn't portend to being a game manager. He's a first-round prospect who has the attitude and talent to be a game-changer. Though that might not be happening now, Tomlin is confident his young signal-caller isn't overwhelmed. Instead, he's showcasing the intangibles Tomlin lauds with a confidence that the turnovers will dissipate and the success will come (eventually).