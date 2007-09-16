Steelers' Harrison taken off field on stretcher, but returns to sideline

Published: Sep 16, 2007 at 08:29 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison was taken off the field on a stretcher with a neck injury Sunday after being hurt on the final play of the first half against Buffalo.

Harrison was hurt on Marshawn Lynch's 8-yard carry that ended the second quarter. Harrison became caught up in a pileup while he was being blocked and he rammed his head into teammate Casey Hampton's back as Lynch was tackled by Brett Keisel and Clark Haggans.

The Steelers announced only that Harrison would not return to the game. After being examined for a few minutes, Harrison returned to the sideline midway through the third quarter and was walking freely.

A fourth-year NFL player, Harrison replaced former Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Porter as a starter this season. He was credited with two tackles in the first half.

The week before, Bills tight end Kevin Everett sustained a life-threatening spinal cord injury against Denver. After doctors initially said he might be paralyzed, Everett showed significant improvement in only several days. By the end of the week, doctors said Everett could wiggle his toes, bend his hip, move his ankles, elevate and kick his leg, as well as extend his elbows and slightly flex his biceps.

