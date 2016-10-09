Steelers handle floundering Jets in blowout victory

5. The Jets continue their brutal October. "It's weird because we're 1-4, and we'll get beat up in the media, but this is the perfect position for us," Marshall told reporters after the game. Perhaps, especially if the team struggles to play well against this Sisyphean schedule ahead. The road from hell continues with a Monday Night Football matchup against the rebounding Cardinals next week and a home date against the Ravens the week after. Following a brief respite in Cleveland on Oct. 30 and Miami on Nov. 6, the Jets get the first-place Rams and Patriots over the next three weeks. There is a good chance Miami and Buffalo are unable to make the Jets look any worse in the division, but what is the future of this team? The Jets have young defensive stars, but aging cornerbacks. Their offensive line and skill position players are all veterans. Their quarterback position, to say the least, is a toss-up.