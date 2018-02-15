Steelers GM: We want Le'Veon Bell here for the rest of his career

Colbert did not discuss the things that may have been viewed to the contrary late in the season. Bell issued an ill-advised tweet referencing two rematches, suggesting he was looking forward to a "round two" with the Patriots (before the Steelers had even played their rematch against the Jaguars), was late to the team's walkthrough prior to that game and late getting to the stadium on game day. Of course, the Steelers rewarded Antonio Brown with the richest contract for a wide receiver weeks after the perennial Pro Bowler posted a Mike Tomlin postgame speech on Facebook Live, and so nothing that happens outside the lines on game days appears to be impacting the team's pocketbook.