Steelers GM Kevin Colbert signs one-year extension through 2022 draft

Published: Mar 15, 2021 at 02:35 PM
Nick Shook

After solving Pittsburgh's quarterback conundrum earlier this month, Kevin Colbert has secured his own future beyond 2021.

The Steelers vice president and general manager has signed a one-year extension with Pittsburgh, the team announced Monday. The extension runs through at least the 2022 draft, according to the club.

"I am excited to announce that we have extended the contract of Kevin Colbert for an additional year," Steelers president Art Rooney II said. "Kevin has been instrumental to the success of our franchise over the last two decades, and we are happy to have him continue for another year."

The 64-year-old Colbert has been with the team for more than two decades and has served as its GM for the last 11 years. He's won two Super Bowls with the club and helped build another team that reached Super Bowl XLV.

Colbert has also been presented with a significant task of keeping the Steelers competitive in what might end up being ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s last season. With little cap room to work with and a roster that could use some turning over to remain in contention in Pittsburgh's short window, Colbert has some work to do. He also needs to lead the Steelers into a future without Roethlisberger, or at least set them on a proper course.

He'll have the security of the next 13 months, adding to what is starting to feel like an all-in push for the upcoming season.

