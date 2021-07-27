Around the NFL

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert on Ben Roethlisberger's future with team: '2021 is all we're worried about'

Published: Jul 27, 2021 at 12:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s future in Pittsburgh?

It's here. It's now. And beyond that, it's not of concern to Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.

"2021 is all we're worried about with Ben," Colbert said as the club's camp opened Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. "… Beyond that, none of us know."

At 39 years of age, Roethlisberger is embarking upon his 18th NFL season.

After missing nearly all of 2019 with an elbow injury, Big Ben showed last season that he's still aging gracefully as a pro quarterback with 33 touchdown passes, the second-highest total of his career, and winning 12 of his 15 starts. With the retirements of Drew Brees and Philip Rivers, Roethlisberger is in an ever-shrinking club among the NFL's elder statesmen at quarterback, along with Tom Brady. Roethlisberger signed a new contract with the Steelers in March for a $5 million pay cut.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Chargers' first-round OT Rashawn Slater agrees to terms on rookie deal

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is finally signing his rookie deal. Next up: training camp. The Chargers agreed to terms with Slater on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport reports. The four-year, fully guaranteed deal was reached just as Los Angeles was opening camp.
news

Eighty-five percent of NFL players have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As of Tuesday morning, 85 percent of the league's players have received at least one COVID-19 shot, and 14 of the NFL's 32 clubs have vaccination rates over 90 percent, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Washington, TE Logan Thomas agree to terms on three-year extension

The Washington Football Team and TE Logan Thomas have a greed to terms on a three-year contract extension, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Xavien Howard reports to Dolphins camp without adjusted contract

﻿Xavien Howard﻿'s holdout is over. The cornerback reported to Dolphins training camp on time Tuesday in an arrival the club's social team was happy to publish via Twitter.
news

Joe Judge not worried about Kadarius Toney's strange start to Giants career

﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ is the latest first-round pick to provide an injection of new hope to the Giants and their passionate fanbase, but his start has been, well, odd.
news

'No. 2 is not an option' for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

In some ways, Trevor Lawrence was predicted to be the Jaguars' QB1 since last season when he was still in college. But for Gardner Minshew, "No. 2 is not an option."
news

Joe Judge: Giants will make 'right decision' for Saquon Barkley's return

Updates aplenty throughout the offseason have offered little in terms of a timetable for Saquon Barkley﻿'s return from an ACL tear and Giants head coach Joe Judge stressed that caution is the preeminent factor when it comes to Barkley hitting the field running.
news

Aaron Rodgers arrives at training camp, near deal with Packers to return for 2021 season

After a lengthy offseason standoff, ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is nearly back with the Pack. Rodgers and Green Bay are in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season
news

Longtime cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti will be first woman inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Longtime New England Patriots cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti has been selected for posthumous induction into the team Hall of Fame as a contributor, team owner Robert Kraft announced Monday. 
news

Washington agrees to terms with DL Jonathan Allen on four-year, $72M deal

Washington is locking up a key fixture of its front seven for the long haul. The Football Team agreed to terms with former first-round DL Jonathan Allen on a four-year, $72 million deal with a $30 million signing bonus.
news

Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Green Bay Packers in 2021 season

It appears Aaron Rodgers' long summer of frustration with the Packers will end back where it started: with Rodgers under center for the green and gold. Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for the Packers this season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW