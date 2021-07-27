Steelers GM Kevin Colbert on Ben Roethlisberger's future with team: '2021 is all we're worried about'

It's here. It's now. And beyond that, it's not of concern to Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.

"2021 is all we're worried about with Ben," Colbert said as the club's camp opened Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala . "… Beyond that, none of us know."

After missing nearly all of 2019 with an elbow injury, Big Ben showed last season that he's still aging gracefully as a pro quarterback with 33 touchdown passes, the second-highest total of his career, and winning 12 of his 15 starts. With the retirements of Drew Brees and Philip Rivers, Roethlisberger is in an ever-shrinking club among the NFL's elder statesmen at quarterback, along with Tom Brady. Roethlisberger signed a new contract with the Steelers in March for a $5 million pay cut.