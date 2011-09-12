Steelers eye OT Adams, but agent says 'nothing imminent'

Jordan Woy, the agent for free-agent offensive tackle Flozell Adams, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the Steelers have talked to him about his client Monday, but nothing was imminent.
Adams was the only offensive lineman to start every game for the Steelers in 2010. He made five Pro Bowls in 12 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Steelers again could be in the market for an offensive lineman. Starting right tackle Willie Colonwill miss the season with a torn triceps tendon, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Monday.