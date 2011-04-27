Steelers exploring ways to reunite Pouncey brothers

Published: Apr 27, 2011 at 07:43 AM

There aren't many teams aching to move into the top reaches of the first round, but I continue to get the sense from various league executives that there will be no shortage of movement during the draft, and certainly a few picks that will make analysts and draftniks do a double take.

One of the more interesting scenarios could come out of Pittsburgh, where it appears there is no lack of motivation within the Steelers to reunite Mike Pouncey, an interior offensive lineman, with his twin brother, Maurkice, Pittsburgh's Pro Bowl, second-year center. Coach Mike Tomlin, in particular, is adamant about exploring this option to the fullest.

First round could be trade-heavy

The Steelers seem to have interest in moving up to take OL Mike Pouncey, but that's not the only major trade Jason La Canfora sees potentially happening Thursday night.

Other draft rumors
» 'Skins want to move to land franchise QB
» Round 1 ends with a QB scramble
» Four QBs could go in top 15
» Rumblings unfold in quasi-mock draft

Teams in need of a center/guard grouped together in the 15-20 range could have something to say about that. Steelers officials believe moving up to Miami, pick 15, is unrealistic, but the Dolphins could well take a quarterback there and pass on Pouncey.

Pittsburgh's front office is compiling and assessing what it would take to move up into that range to get Pouncey, and will be prepared to pounce (excuse that horrible pun, but I somehow couldn't resist). New England, at 17, is also looking for trade action and is never really averse to moving down.

Tomlin has very strong ties to Tampa coach Raheem Morris, and swinging a deal with the Buccaneers at 20 could be the best option ... if the Steelers are willing to risk that and wait that long. No lack of effort will be put into doing pre-draft homework and seeing what it would take to land a pick in this late-teen range.

If Pittsburgh can't pull this off, then look for it to draft a defensive back like Aaron Williams or Brandon Harris if they are available (Williams would be the preference from what I hear).

Follow Jason La Canfora on Twitter @jasonlacanfora.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Cowboys' defense forces turnover bonanza; Rob Gronkowski goes off

Will the Micah Parsons-led Cowboys defense overwhelm Washington? Can Joe Mixon run over the 49ers? Is Rob Gronkowski about to go off against the Bills? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Amari Cooper notes Cowboys WR trio hasn't played full game together: Ds don't 'know what to expect'

The Cowboys haven't had their star-studded WR trio of ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ and ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ on the field together much this season. "I don't know if defenses really know what to expect from us out of a full game together," Cooper said this week.
news

Mike Zimmer after Vikings' 12th one-score game: 'Another fun night'

A laugher turned into a nail-biter Thursday night in Minnesota as the Vikings staved off an epic collapse to hang on for a 36-28 win over the Steelers. "Another fun night," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer quipped.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW