Steelers exploring ways to reunite Pouncey brothers

There aren't many teams aching to move into the top reaches of the first round, but I continue to get the sense from various league executives that there will be no shortage of movement during the draft, and certainly a few picks that will make analysts and draftniks do a double take.
One of the more interesting scenarios could come out of Pittsburgh, where it appears there is no lack of motivation within the Steelers to reunite Mike Pouncey, an interior offensive lineman, with his twin brother, Maurkice, Pittsburgh's Pro Bowl, second-year center. Coach Mike Tomlin, in particular, is adamant about exploring this option to the fullest.
First round could be trade-heavy
Pittsburgh's front office is compiling and assessing what it would take to move up into that range to get Pouncey, and will be prepared to pounce (excuse that horrible pun, but I somehow couldn't resist). New England, at 17, is also looking for trade action and is never really averse to moving down.
Tomlin has very strong ties to Tampa coach Raheem Morris, and swinging a deal with the Buccaneers at 20 could be the best option ... if the Steelers are willing to risk that and wait that long. No lack of effort will be put into doing pre-draft homework and seeing what it would take to land a pick in this late-teen range.
If Pittsburgh can't pull this off, then look for it to draft a defensive back like Aaron Williams or Brandon Harris if they are available (Williams would be the preference from what I hear).