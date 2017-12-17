Steelers doomed by confusion, chaos in latest loss to Patriots

Roethlisberger got his team lined up assuming the spike play was the one the Steelers wanted. It would have stopped the clock and given the coaches a chance, on fourth down, to kick a tying field goal or -- unlikely -- go for the win on fourth down. There were 9 seconds remaining in a game that had already endured stunning emotional swings, from a surprise appearance by Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, sitting in a luxury suite and waving a Terrible Towel, his long-term future after a spinal injury still unclear, to a partially torn calf that sent receiver Antonio Brown to the hospital, to a frantic Patriots comeback from an eight-point deficit to take the lead with a minute left. The Steelers had held that lead since late in the second quarter, on the first possession without Brown, a long, grinding touchdown drive that made a statement that the Steelers were made up of more than one superstar player, that they could stay with this generation's dominant champion even at less than full manpower.