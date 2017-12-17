Ryan Shazier in attendance for Patriots-Steelers

Pittsburgh's biggest game of the regular season includes a special spectator.

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is in attendance for their game against the New England Patriots, watching the contest from inside a suite on a cold, rainy Sunday at Heinz Field. The linebacker was seen waving a Terrible Towel on the stadium's jumbotron during the first quarter. Shazier has been hospitalized since suffering a spinal injury in Pittsburgh's Monday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery on Dec. 6 and started rehab as part of his ongoing recovery from the surgery on Thursday.

Shazier FaceTimed with his teammates after their AFC North-clinching win over the Baltimore Ravens a week ago. Now he gets to watch them in person as they battle for the top seed in the AFC.