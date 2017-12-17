Around the NFL  

 

 

Ryan Shazier in attendance for Patriots-Steelers

Print
  • By Nick Shook NFL.com
More Columns >

Pittsburgh's biggest game of the regular season includes a special spectator.

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is in attendance for their game against the New England Patriots, watching the contest from inside a suite on a cold, rainy Sunday at Heinz Field. The linebacker was seen waving a Terrible Towel on the stadium's jumbotron during the first quarter. Shazier has been hospitalized since suffering a spinal injury in Pittsburgh's Monday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery on Dec. 6 and started rehab as part of his ongoing recovery from the surgery on Thursday.

Shazier FaceTimed with his teammates after their AFC North-clinching win over the Baltimore Ravens a week ago. Now he gets to watch them in person as they battle for the top seed in the AFC.

Print
"The GIFs that helped explain Week 15 in the N..."

Fan Discussion

View all comments