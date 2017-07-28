Steelers DB: We can't put Patriots up on a pedestal

While serial New England Patriots hater Mike Tomlin could have a less diplomatic pep talk before the team's Dec. 17 matchup at Heinz Field (or potential playoff matchup afterward), Cockrell might have found the best way in the interim to not fall victim to Patriots hype. While every team has at least a faction of players and coaches who honestly believe the team is good enough to win the Super Bowl, New England's consistent dominance and offseason layering of talent has to be a little disheartening.