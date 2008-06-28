Steelers cut RB Davenport

Published: Jun 28, 2008 at 12:10 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) -Running back Najeh Davenport was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday after the team couldn't work out a trade for Willie Parker's former backup.

Also released were safety Mike Lorello, long snapper Jared Retkofsky and offensive lineman Doug Legursky.

Davenport rushed for a career-high 499 yards and averaged 4.7 yards per carry last season, but was ineffective as a starter in the Steelers' final two games after Parker broke a leg Dec. 20.

Davenport was held to 25 yards on 16 carries in a 31-29 wild-card playoff loss to Jacksonville after gaining 27 yards on 12 attempts in a season-ending loss at Baltimore.

The Steelers recently drafted running back Rashard Mendenhall on the first round and signed third-down back Mewelde Moore, moves that meant Davenport had little chance of making the team. The team also wanted to keep second-year back Gary Russell.

Davenport played with the Green Bay Packers from 2002-04. He was in the final year of a contract worth $1 million in 2008.

In April, Davenport was acquitted of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Cleveland Municipal Court. He was accused of slapping and punching the mother of his 5-year-old son at her Cleveland home in October.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Maxx Crosby on Raiders moving forward without Derek Carr: 'Tough part of this business'

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that it's a "tough part of this business" with the team likely moving forward without Derek Carr.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on what's changed in one year's time: 'I have a lot more confidence in where we're going'

A year removed from a 3-14 rookie season that didn't go nearly as planned, Jacksonville's first-time Pro Bowler Trevor Lawrence has "a lot more confidence" in where the Jaguars are headed.

news

Budda Baker cites Week 1 blowout loss vs. Chiefs as indication of Cardinals' struggles ahead: 'It showed who was prepared'

Cardinals safety Budda Baker reflected on Arizona's lack of preparedness in training camp and a blowout Week 1 loss to Kansas City as the start of the team's woeful 2022 season.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from National's 27-10 win over American in Senior Bowl

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener earned MVP honors after leading the National team to a 27-10 win over the American squad in the Senior Bowl. Eric Edholm provides five takeaways from the all-star game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE