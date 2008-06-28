Steelers cut RB Davenport

PITTSBURGH (AP) -Running back Najeh Davenport was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday after the team couldn't work out a trade for Willie Parker's former backup.
Also released were safety Mike Lorello, long snapper Jared Retkofsky and offensive lineman Doug Legursky.
Davenport rushed for a career-high 499 yards and averaged 4.7 yards per carry last season, but was ineffective as a starter in the Steelers' final two games after Parker broke a leg Dec. 20.
Davenport was held to 25 yards on 16 carries in a 31-29 wild-card playoff loss to Jacksonville after gaining 27 yards on 12 attempts in a season-ending loss at Baltimore.
The Steelers recently drafted running back Rashard Mendenhall on the first round and signed third-down back Mewelde Moore, moves that meant Davenport had little chance of making the team. The team also wanted to keep second-year back Gary Russell.
Davenport played with the Green Bay Packers from 2002-04. He was in the final year of a contract worth $1 million in 2008.
In April, Davenport was acquitted of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Cleveland Municipal Court. He was accused of slapping and punching the mother of his 5-year-old son at her Cleveland home in October.